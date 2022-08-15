Dr. Alicia Thompson, USD 259 superintendent, visited Gordon Parks Academy for the first day of school on August 15, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita students headed back to school Monday to begin the new year.

KSN News was on hand as students at Gordon Parks Academy were greeted bright and early by teachers and Dr. Alicia Thompson, USD 259 superintendent, for a back-to-school clap-in parade.

The stop was part of several Dr. Thompson was making across the district. She also visited Heights High School to greet students and staff and participate in getting-to-know-you activities.

Her final stop was at Cloud Elementary, where she visited the classroom of a new teacher, Alexandra Gilmore. After meeting Thompson in one of her college education classes at Wichita State, Gilmore chose to work in the Wichita Public Schools.