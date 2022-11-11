WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thursday, Wichita students at Benton Elementary School learned about service dogs that support veterans with PTSD.

A presentation was given by Northwest Battle Buddies and veteran Jacob Walker. It is a nonprofit organization that helps veterans reclaim their lives from traumatic brain injuries and other issues.

“They rely on the animal’s instincts, and if they look down and say the dog’s good, I’m good, and so the dog does create a social barrier for them. So over time and training, they learn if the dogs good, I’m good,” said Jacob Walker, Northwest Battle Buddies.

After the presentation, students were given the names of veterans and their buddies to write to them and become pen pals to show their support.