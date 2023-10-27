WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some Wichita elementary students received a new coat just in time for the cold weather.

On Friday, the Wichita Firefighters Charitable Fund stopped a Franklin Elementary to give every student a coat. Over 250 coats were passed out.

“Seventh year of doing it, we’ve been to different schools all over the city. We’re always looking for another school that needs assistance,” Matt Schulte, president of the Wichita Firefighters Charitable Fund, said. “This is a way we can help give back to our community and taking care of our kids in making sure they have a warm coat.”

The coats are purchased through donations and fundraisers.