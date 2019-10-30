Wichita submits WIFIA application for Northwest Water Facility financing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita has submitted its application to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to secure Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) financing of $269.7 million for the city’s new Northwest Water Facility (NWF).

Upon loan closing, which is expected within one year of submitting the application, WIFIA funds will be allocated toward eligible expenses within the project’s final budget.

Eligible costs include design, construction, owner’s representative services and additional hard costs associated with the NWF project. Together, financing from WIFIA and the State Revolving Loan Fund (SRF) will generate an estimated $76 million in cost savings for the City of Wichita.

“Submitting the WIFIA application is a key milestone for the NWF project and one that directly impacts ratepayers,” said Robert Layton, Wichita City Manager. “The WIFIA and SRF financing combination provides an optimum mix of low-interest rates and deferred payments. Ultimately, this financing will benefit ratepayers by minimizing water rate increases over the next decade.”

Wichita was one of 39 cities invited to apply for WIFIA financing after submitting its Letter of Intent in July 2018.

The WIFIA selection process evaluates applicants based on 16 rating criteria, including creditworthiness, technical feasibility, readiness to proceed to construction, and the project’s ability to meet the strategic objectives outlined in the WIFIA statute and regulation.

The total cost of the water plant is $494.2 million.

LATEST STORIES: