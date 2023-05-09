WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Northeast Magnet High School teacher LaShay Powell will be honored by Sheinelle Jones from NBC’s “Today” on Tuesday morning at 8:30 p.m. as part of National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Powell teaches social studies and has been teaching there for 13 years. Powell is a diehard Steelers fan.

Back in January, students presented her with a customized Steelers jersey. The moment went viral on TikTok. The video has over 10 million views.

“What grabbed people’s attention is that she was so thankful, and you could see on their faces that they love her so much, and you can tell that. It transcended that moment, and people around the country really gravitated to her,” Jones said in an interview on “Kansas Today.”

Jones said that she went to school with Powell in Wichita.