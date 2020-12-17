Wichita teachers making season brighter for students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some teachers are making the season a little brighter for their students.

On Wednesday, teachers with Wichita Alternative High School filled blessing bags to give out. The students have been remote all year.

“So, we’ve gotten treats, but then toothbrushes, toothpaste, blankets, socks, we even have things for our students that are parenting, things for their children too,” said Danea Cramer, Wichita Alternative High School counselor.

The teachers, local business, and friends of the students donated all the items.