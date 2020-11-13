Wichita teachers vote down district’s contract offer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — United Teachers of Wichita (UTW) says its membership has strongly rejected a contract proposal from Wichita Public Schools.

UTW says 85.3% of those who voted said “no” to the offer. It says 79.4% of the bargaining unit took part in the vote.

The UTW called the district’s offer abysmal, but said there was a lot more to it.

“It’s about the disrespect of offering 1/3 of us no salary increase WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY having us work harder than we have ever worked before in the midst of a global pandemic that puts our mental and physical health on the line,” the UTW said in a Facebook post.

The next step in the process is for both teams to go back to the bargaining table.

The UTW has more information about what the no vote means and next steps in this document.