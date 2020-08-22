Wichita teachers working towards successful remote start

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The start of the start of the semester will not only look different for students in USD 259 but also teachers.

Instead of welcoming students into a traditional classroom, Kristi Raehpour is preparing a new type of virtual classroom for her students.

Courtesy: Kristi Raehpour

Raehpour says this is not how she envisioned starting off her teaching career.

“We go into teaching thinking that we’re gonna be face to face that’s what all of our training is in and all of a sudden we are online teachers,” she said.

Raehpour says making lesson plans is already challenging as a new teacher. She says without the regular classroom tools it will be a bigger task, “It is very overwhelming and stressful.”

“If I want to do like a geography map test well you can’t do that you have to find a different tool, a website, something else, and so it takes more time. So these lessons could take hours, day, weeks,” said the South High School teacher.

Even the veteran teachers are trying to find ways to keep students learning and engaged.

“I’m nervous about it because it’s a lot more. I take the lesson plans I already got and then I’m trying to step them up with more digital options,” said Lizanne Minerva, Northwest High School teacher.

“This is 10 times more work than a normal school year but we are up for the challenge,” said Brooke Sorenson, North High School math teacher.

Sorenson says teachers have been training daily since their return to ensure a successful start.

“A lot of practice you know we are adding other teachers into our mock classes to work out any kinks before they happen,” she said.

Regan Matteson says as a first year teacher she is figuring out how to check in on students through a screen, “Talking to our students making sure our students are okay. You know not just getting the education they need but mentally emotionally okay.”

“We are going to make this a much different experience allow flexibility, grace, and patience. I think we will appreciate that from the parents as well because we are doing our best,” Minerva said.

