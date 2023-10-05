WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A teen from Wichita has been charged in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old JaQualen Dupree in downtown Wichita Monday.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Tyshon Jacques has been charged with second-degree intentional murder.

Jacques is scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 24. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to the Wichita Police Department, officers responded at 3:16 p.m. to the report of a shooting at the intersection of East 3rd Street North and North Broadway Avenue that fatally killed Dupree.

Through an investigation, Wichita police were able to identify Jacques as the shooter. He was apprehended following a brief foot chase around Kellogg Drive and Topeka Street.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral expenses for Dupree.