WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A teen in Wichita has been critically injured in a shooting Thursday night.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) received a call for the report of a shooting just after 8 p.m. in south Wichita

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of S Laura.

The teen, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

KSN has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.