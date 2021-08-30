Wichita teen heads to Kansas City for cancer treatment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A sendoff for a queen! Sunday, dozens of Wichitans gathered to wish a teen well.

Thirteen-year-old Amya Hood is more than a year into her cancer battle. Sunday afternoon, she left for Children’s Mercy in Kansas City for treatment.

“I’m good! I’m really happy I’m getting this,” Amya said.

In June 2020, she was diagnosed with t-cell leukemia, an uncommon type of blood cell cancer.

“In the beginning, we spent 52 days in the hospital, and we flew off to Colorado because one of the chemo drugs had damaged her liver and gave her pancreatitis,” explained Carolyn Lee, Amya’s mom.

A year and a day later, she relapsed.

“We started over with a new chemo protocol,” Lee said. “Doctors came in and explained though that a bone marrow transplant would be her best option for a cure.”

With a perfect match found, she is heading to Kansas City to get a bone marrow transplant.

“I know she can do it, though, because she fought so hard the first time to come out of there,” Lee said.

Amya is sad to leave her sisters, including her twin, behind but is hopeful the transplant will lead to a cure.

“She hasn’t been able to be a kid for a couple of years, almost. It’s just all I want for her, and that’s what she wants,” her mom said.

“Be strong and it’s not as hard as it really seems, and there is always a light at the end of the tunnel,” Amya said.

Amya will be getting her transplant on September 9.

She is expected to be in the hospital for two and a half to three months.

If you would like to support the family, click here.