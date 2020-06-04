Wichita teen leads large group in peaceful protest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A North High School student is gaining attention for her efforts at a peaceful protest surrounded by hundreds of protesters.

16-year-old Alexia Westra had never participated in a protest until Tuesday night.

“I just wanted to make sure that everyone’s voices were heard, not just mine,” said Alexia. “But everyone that was at that protest and everyone that couldn’t make it to that protest and everyone that is against what’s happening.”

That first time sent a message loud and clear to the community after the teen encouraged dozens of people to join in on the protest.

“You don’t think that you can change anything being one person, but I’ve come to realize that it takes one person to start a chain,” said Alexia.

It caught the attention of well-known Wichita pastor, Dr. Willie Scott Jr.

He has now asked Alexia to join Wichita United after seeing her efforts at the protest.

Scott said he is proud to have Alexia as part of the group.

“If I’m not going to change things now, then things will never change,” said Alexia. “My generation will stay the same as the generation now. I want everyone that is my age to also join in because we are the people that people are listening to right now.”

Not only are community members and leaders behind Alexia but so is her mom.

Alexia is bi-racial and said what she learned from her mom growing up helped shape her into who she is today; a teen demanding justice and change.

“I have never thought that anyone was different than anyone else,” said Starr Westra, Alexia’s mother. “It makes me very proud that she’s willing to stand up for what she believes in.”

There are several more peaceful protests planned throughout the next week.

Alexia said she will be attending some of those protests.

