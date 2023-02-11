WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old Wichitan was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a teen was driving north on Interstate 135 and attempted to pass several vehicles on the right shoulder. He lost control and started sliding left, when the vehicle left the roadway.

The vehicle, identified by KHP as a 1997 Ford Thunderbird, struck a metal guardrail and overturned, rolling into a creek. The teen was ejected from the car before it came to rest in the creek.

The teen was transported to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.