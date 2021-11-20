Wichita thrift store hosting pet food drive to serve more in the metro

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A veteran-owned Wichita thrift store specializing in pet products is hosting a donation drive to stock their pet food pantry.

The hope is to get more supplies to help more pets in the metro.

Paws Crossed Thrift Store is currently located at 815 W 11th St N. in Wichita, but they are moving to a larger location at 837 S. Poplar St. on Dec. 4.

Coming with this move will be a pet food donation drive, which will help them pack their pet food pantry ahead of the winter.

The drive is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their new location at 837 S Poplar St., Wichita, Kansas.

The shop has specialized in thrift items for pets, but with the move into a bigger location, they are also planning on offering regular thrift items as well.

Paws Crossed Thrift Store, Inc. is a veteran-owned 501c3 disaster relief organization for families with pets. For more information on the organization, you can find their Facebook page by clicking here.