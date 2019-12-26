Wichita to Armenia: Ettling’s passion for snakes spans continents

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Zoo executive director, Dr. Jeff Ettling, has been fascinated by snakes for as long as he can remember.

“I love all animals, but I always felt like I needed to be the cheerleader for the misunderstood,” Ettling said.

The creature most people shy away from has a special place in Ettling’s heart, and since 2004, in his education. Armenian mountain vipers became the focus of Ettling’s PhD dissertation work 15 years ago when he began studying the snakes for the spatial ecology, genetic diversity and population structure.

Since then, he’s calculated he’s spent a full calendar year in total over in Armenia, where he continues his work studying the snake.

“So what I’ve been working at, is whether those human disturbances have impact on the movement of the snakes,” Ettling said.

Human disturbances such as agriculture and farming can impact the snake’s movement, so Ettling and other trained herpetologists locate the snakes, measure their length and weight and implant a tracking device so the species can be tracked long-term.

The Russian Academy of Sciences grants the group their permits from the Institute of Zoology to perform the work on the Armenian mountain vipers.

“What we’re really trying to do is work with the local people on how they can still make their living, feed their livestock, feed their families, but what we can do best for the wildlife there too,” Ettling said.

He and his team have the largest data set for the species that anyone has ever put together.

Closer to home, the Sedgwick County Zoo is home to several Armenian mountain vipers but don’t go to the reptile building expecting to see them just yet.

The species are kept in a locked room behind the reptile building until a planned expansion of the venomous snake gallery takes place this winter.

Ettling encourages his staff of zookeepers at the Sedgwick County Zoo to take on fieldwork within their certain interests. A keeper is set to go to Kenya next month for a zebra population survey.

“They come back energized and are able to tell that message in a bigger way because they’re a part of it now. We’re going to do more of that moving forward,” Ettling said.

Sedgwick County Zoo is offering half-price admission through January 3.

