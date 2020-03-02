Wichita to be home to one of the first open-concept Topgolf venues in the nation

DALLAS, Texas (KSNW) – Wichita will soon be home to Topgolf. It would be the second venue in Kansas and feature an open-concept, single-floor design with community-focused entertainment.

The specific location will be announced soon.

The company said the Wichita location would deliver the same Topgolf experience but in a new, innovative environment, including signature games powered by Toptracer ball-tracing technology, climate-controlled hitting bays and chef-inspired menu items. Guests of all ages will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment and socialization options both on the tee-line and in the outdoor area, featuring yard games like bean bag toss and life-sized Jenga, seating areas with fire pits and picnic-style dining tables.

“This unique venue concept is intentionally designed to connect the local community and create lasting memories,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer Dolf Berle. “Everything from the venue décor to the Americana-style menu items captures the Topgolf energy people know and love. We look forward to having both golfers and non-golfers alike visit and enjoy the venue in their own way – whether it is listening to live music by the firepit, hitting golf balls into the outfield or simply having a great time socializing with friends and family.”

The venue would hire 150-200 full- and part-time and expects to serve approximately 250,000 people annually.

Topgolf has 58 locations across the globe.

