WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita will begin to clean up all the sand left on city streets starting on Monday, March 28.

Over the winter, the city put several tons of salt and sand down to keep drivers safe. Now that spring has started, the city will work around the clock to make the streets safer for pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists.

Ben Nelson, assistant director of Public Works and Utilities, said the city dropped 16,000 tons of salt and sand over the winter season, half sand. He said the city hopes to clean all the main roads before June 15.

“We’re moving some of our street cleaning personnel from first shift over to second and primarily to third shift, and what that allows us to do is deploy six street sweepers every night on the arterial streets,” said Nelson. “We’ll still have one sweeper on each of the first and second shifts to cover the school routes.”

The city said they do the work overnight because it impacts less traffic.

“We usually try to get done by early summer. Sometimes we get done in May. Obviously, we prefer if we get through it a little earlier,” Nelson added.

Most of what the city clears from the streets is reused.

