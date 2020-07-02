Wichita to get Amazon distribution center, 100+ jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mayor Brandon Whipple announced Thursday that Wichita is going to be the site of a new Amazon distribution center.

The center will be at 4044 N. Toben. That’s just off of Webb Road between 37th Street and 45th Street North, near Jabara Airport.

Amazon will employ at least 100 people in Wichita, but the mayor expects there to be additional jobs linked to the center.

“We’re expecting that this will not only create jobs within Amazon, but also have a multiplier effect with other jobs that pop up to support Amazon and this distribution center,” said Whipple.

“As the mayor said, there will be well over 100 jobs, direct Amazon jobs and then there will be an additional number of jobs that will be contracted through Amazon for other product delivery and placements,” said Scott Rigby, Wichita assistant city manager.

The center will be in a 140,000 square foot building that is already on the property.

“The opportunity, for this building, that came on in just the last few weeks to immediately have a tenant take the full building is exciting,” said Rigby.

“The building is complete and ready for tenant improvements,” said Rigby. “The plans are in with MABCD (Metropolitan Area Building and Construction Department) right now, with Amazon’s plans, so hopefully in the coming fall that building will be outfitted and be ready for operation.”

Amazon has not said exactly what products will be handled at the center, just saying that it could be a combination of large items as well as usual products.

