WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita will host the 2023 and 2024 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men’s Soccer Championship.

Visit Wichita, which is hosting the 2023 Championship, says it will be held at Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas, Nov. 30-Dec. 4. The championship will bring hundreds of athletes, their families, and friends to Wichita.

“NAIA Men’s Soccer is excited to move to Kansas with great partners in Visit Wichita and the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference,” says NAIA Director of Championships Austin Bennett in a news release. “As the previous host in other championships, we know the high-class event that they will provide the student-athletes, coaches, and fans over the next two years.”

The championship is expected to have an economic impact of around $300,000. Wichita has previously hosted the NAIA Men’s Wrestling National Championships and will host them again in March as well as in 2024 and 2025.

Wichita is also hosting the US Youth Soccer’s National President’s Cup and the NJCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Soccer Championships. Wichita has also been selected to host the 2023 and 2024 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Men’s & Women’s Soccer Championships.