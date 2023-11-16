WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Visit Wichita is hosting the USA Lacrosse Women’s Collegiate Lacrosse Associates (WCLA) national championship in 2024. It will be the championship’s first-ever appearance in Kansas.

The 2024 WCLA Division I and II National Championships will be played from May 7 through May 10 at SCHEELS Stryker Sports Complex, 2999 N. Greenwich Rd.

“We’re so pleased to be moving this special event to a new venue like the SCHEELS Stryker Sports Complex and being able to bring a fresh vibe to the WCLA National Championship,” said Kristy Nutt, director of events at USA Lacrosse. “This brand new facility sets the stage for fierce competition and memorable experiences for all of the participating players. Additionally, the central location in Wichita ensures seamless travel for all the teams and puts the focus on the game.”

The WCLA is composed of nearly 200 non-varsity collegiate teams who compete under the USA Lacrosse umbrella.

The annual Division I and Division II National Championships showcase the WCLA’s premier teams, featuring 16 Division I clubs and 16 Division II teams vying for titles.

“We are honored and thrilled USA Lacrosse has selected Wichita to be the host city for their 2024 Women’s Collegiate Lacrosse Associates National Championship,” said Josh Howell, vice president of sports development for Visit Wichita. “It’s a great opportunity for locals to take in a fast-paced, exciting sport and we’re looking forward to showcasing one of our community’s world-class facilities, SCHEELS Stryker Sports Complex, 50-plus museums and attractions, more than 1,200 restaurants and the city’s many other amenities to the athletes and those who travel to Wichita for the championship.”

“The state of Kansas is very excited to host a great organization like USA Lacrosse. SCHEELS Stryker Sports Complex was built for events such as this, and we can’t wait to showcase our great state to the athletes and their families,” said Adam Roorbach with the Kansas Athletic Commission.

The WCLA Championship started in 2001 and has had 10 previous host sites, with prior Central USA stops in St. Louis, Mo., Minneapolis, Minn., Dallas and Round Rock, Texas.

Last year’s championship, played in Virginia Beach, Va., concluded with Boston College winning its second straight Division I title, while the University of New Hampshire claimed its first Division II championship.

“The WCLA is an integral part of our USA Lacrosse family, and the great level of competition that we have annually witnessed at the national championship truly demonstrates the commitment of these collegiate athletes and their enthusiasm for lacrosse,” said Caitlin Kelley, senior director for sports administration at USA Lacrosse.