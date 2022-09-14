WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Visit Wichita and the National Wheelchair Basketball Association are proud to announce that Wichita will be the location for adult and junior division portions of its 2023 National Championship Series.

The event will run from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26 and from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2 at Wichita Hoops located at 5620 Toler Drive in Bel Aire.

Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26

NWBA Varsity Wheelchair Basketball National Championships

NWBA Prep Wheelchair Basketball National Championships

NWBA Varsity Wheelchair Basketball Invitational Tournament

Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2

NWBA Adult Division I Wheelchair Basketball National Championships

NWBA Adult Division II Wheelchair Basketball National Championships

NWBA Adult Division III Wheelchair Basketball National Championships

Wichita has hosted the event for the past three years.

“Just as we have done in previous years, we plan to put our best foot forward and provide a fantastic welcome to the 96 teams who will be competing in these national championships in the heart of the country,” Josh Howell, vice president of sports development for Visit Wichita.

The event is projected to bring up 1,100 athletes, coaches and officials. The estimated economic impact could be $1.3 million, according to Visit Wichita.