WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you live in Wichita, essential home repairs could be done on the city’s dime.

The city’s home repair program will open applications and the wait list on February 1. Click here for more.

Under the program, qualified Wichita homeowners can receive up to $5,000 in forgivable assistance with critical home repairs, such as water service and sewer line updates, furnace and water heater replacements or other key upgrades.

Homeowners with larger projects or multiple identified needs may work with program staff to receive up to $25,000 in City assistance to complete more comprehensive work. The first $5,000 will remain forgivable, and additional assistance will be in the form of a zero-percent interest deferred loan with a 10% homeowner match.

Homeowners must be the owner of record, and the home must be their primary residence. Additionally, property taxes must be current, homeowners must present proof of home insurance, and households must be at or below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI), according to the following table:

# in household 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 80% of AMI 47,700 54,500 61,300 68,100 73,550 79,000 84,450 89,900

The money is also available to help fix up the homes that the city is selling as it gets rid of its public housing units.

Questions may be directed to city staff members at 316-462-3713.