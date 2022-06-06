WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The City of Wichita plans to settle a lawsuit over the fatal shooting of a man by police in 2012.

The City Council is expected to approve a $175,000 settlement this week with the mother of 24-year-old Troy Lanning. He was killed by officer Randy Williamson in April 2012 after a police pursuit and foot chase.

The lawsuit claimed Lanning was shot as he raised his hands to comply with the officer’s demands and then was shot again as he lay on the ground.

The City admitted no liability in the case. Its attorneys argued Williamson was justified in using force because he believed Lanning was a threat.