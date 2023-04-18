WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After more than an hour and 15 minutes of talk, the Wichita City Council voted unanimously to spend more than $6 million on a pickleball complex in south Wichita.

The Parks and Recreation Department said the complex will meet the city’s growing demand for pickleball courts.

The complex would be built at South Lakes Park, 5300 S. Meridian. The park is 240 acres, one of the largest city parks.

The estimated cost for the pickleball complex is $6.15 million. At least one opponent spoke against the City spending that much money on pickleball.

Pickleball courts (City of Wichita)

The City Council already approved $300,000 for design services in October 2021.

City Staff said $2.7 million can come from General Obligation bond funding from the Adopted 2023-2032 Capital Improvement Program (CIP). It recommended the City Council approve additional funding of $3.15 million to make up the rest. It said the authority for the additional budget will need to be included in the Proposed 2024-2033 CIP.

Proponents of the plan say South Lakes has the space for the complex because league sports play at the park has dropped off and moved to the Scheels Stryker Sports Complex in northeast Wichita.

The design is expected to be completed and ready to bid this summer.