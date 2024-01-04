WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita announced that crews will begin pretreating roads Thursday ahead of the winter storm on Friday. Crews will start around 4 p.m.

The city said they have approximately 6,000 tons of 50/50 salt-sand mix on hand and approximately 600 tons in reserve.

Crews will work from the time the storm starts until it is abated. The city has 70 plow trucks focusing on major arterials and streets near schools.

“We always have to remind people, unfortunately we just don’t have the funds or the staff to treat neighborhood streets. And again, we do not maintain Kellogg or any of the highways,” said Megan Lovely, City of Wichita communications.

KDOT maintains federal and state roadways like K-96, I-135, I-235 and Kellogg.

To track snow plows in Wichita, click here.