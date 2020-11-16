Wichita will miss financial benefit from NCAA not coming to town

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The NCAA Men’s basketball tournament is not coming to Wichita in 2021, and it’s a big financial loss.

The 2021 version of the tournament that was to be hosted in Wichita would have brought in millions.

“Visit Wichita commissioned a report back in 2018,” said Jeremy Hill, Director at the Center for Economic Development and Business Research at WSU. “In my analysis, the impact varied across the nation ranging between $3.5 million to $135 million.”

Estimates for Wichita have been near or below the $10 million mark depending on impacts from COVID.

“So you’ve got to keep in mind a tourism dollar like that even if it’s regional because of those tournaments, it’s usually people within Kansas,” said Hill. “Trying to come in and consume and fill in those seats. This is new dollars to us at that time and this is new dollars that go to a big supply chain.”

So the impact that was to be a huge positive will not happen for restaurants, hotels, and other businesses including tourist attractions.

KSN reached out to Visit Wichita. President and CEO Susie Santo said it’s a loss.

“While we are disappointed to not be hosting NCAA Division I men’s basketball in Wichita in 2021, we understand the primary focus is safety and the well-being of the athletes, those associated with the NCAA and our community,” said Santo. “We look forward to 2022 when we are set to host Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Regional Rounds, 2025 for the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship First and Second Rounds, and any other opportunity we have to host an NCAA competition.”

David Worlock is NCAA Director of Media and Coordination and Statistics. Worlock tells KSN there are no current changes outside of 2021 planned at this time.

“I know one question you might have could pertain to Wichita hosting in the future to “make up” for missing out on the 2021 tournament,” said David Worlock with the NCAA. ” First, the decision to select Wichita to host the first and second rounds of the 2025 (men’s tournament) was made separate of today’s announcement. The next year that sites are open is 2027. So in a couple of years, when it’s time to select the 2027 (and beyond) tournament sites, it’s possible, though not guaranteed, that the NCAA could give consideration to what’s happened this year.”