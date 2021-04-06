Wichita tourism picks up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As cities are beginning to open back up so do rooms at local hotels.

Numerous places were forced to cut staff, some even by 50% during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

But there is good news to report.

The general manager at Wichita’s La Quinta hotel says it has been at full capacity during recent weekends.

“I definitely can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” says Sayed Azazy, general manager. “It has been a rough year, but looking at it from a positive perspective, it is definitely an opportunity for us, all of us.”

Visit Wichita says nationwide the tourism industry took a 42% hit in 2020.

The La Quinta general manager says local sports tournaments and the opening of businesses are helping.