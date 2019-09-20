Wichita Trader Joe’s to open Oct 11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Trader Joe’s has announced when it will officially open its Wichita store, in the 1800 block of North Rock Road, Suite 120.

The company website says the grand opening will be Friday, Oct. 11 at 9 a.m.

We’ve consulted our maps and compass and have found a terrific location for a store in Wichita, KS. Please join Captain Chris and Crew for the Grand Opening Celebration!”

TraderJoes.com

Trader Joes has 488 stores nationwide. Right now, the nearest stores to Wichita are located in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Kansas City.

