WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — To mark election day on November 8, Wichita Transit will be offering free rides all day.

The free rides are for all traditional bus routes and paratransit services. Rides are not just for those heading out to vote. Anyone can use the bus for free that day to ride anywhere Wichita Transit goes. Buses will run their regular weekday schedule with hours covering the full voting hours of each polling location in Wichita.

On Election Day 2021 the transit service provided 3,639 free rides and election days have seen a 23% increase in ridership for the past three years compared to the average daily ridership. A free online trip planner, along with bus route and schedule information is available at wichitatransit.org.