Wichita Transit takes over Shocker bus routes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Wichita’s transit department will be assuming operations of the Shocker bus service beginning Aug. 17. There will be a total of four Wichita State University routes, tentatively set to begin Aug. 17.

Main Campus Circulator (Route 21A): This is a circular route around the Wichita State main campus. It will run from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This is a circular route around the Wichita State main campus. It will run from 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Metroplex (Route 202A): This route will connect the Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex to the main campus. It follows Perimeter Road around the main campus and Mike Oatman Drive, to 21st Street and Oliver, and continuing to the Metroplex. This service will run from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday with a frequency of every 25 minutes.

This route will connect the Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex to the main campus. It follows Perimeter Road around the main campus and Mike Oatman Drive, to 21st Street and Oliver, and continuing to the Metroplex. This service will run from 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday with a frequency of every 25 minutes. WSU Tech (Route 21): This connects the main campus to the Wichita downtown transit center for transfer to additional routes serving the Wichita area, connecting multiple WSU and WSU Tech campuses. Route 21 provides campus residents excellent access to daily needs of grocery, shopping, dining and entertainment. Service hours are from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at a 45-minute frequency, and 6:15 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays with hourly frequency.

This connects the main campus to the Wichita downtown transit center for transfer to additional routes serving the Wichita area, connecting multiple WSU and WSU Tech campuses. Route 21 provides campus residents excellent access to daily needs of grocery, shopping, dining and entertainment. Service hours are from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday at a 45-minute frequency, and 6:15 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays with hourly frequency. WSU South (Route 202): This route connects the main campus to WSU South, near Harry and Oliver streets, and the Metroplex. There are also transfer opportunities for six additional bus routes along Oliver. This route runs from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday with hourly frequency.

Each bus will be primarily battery-powered, beginning in October. Other perks of the new Shocker buses include up to three bike racks per bus, two wheelchair tie-downs, free WiFi and 24 seats per bus. Riders will still have the option to stand using balance handles.

“This service is a natural extension of our strong partnership with the city of Wichita. I think students are going to be very pleased with some of the upgrades. The bike racks in particular have been a frequent request for our office, so we’re glad that will be part of the service now,” said Ellen Abbey, Wichita State’s director of auxiliary services.

Wichita Transit passengers should download the MyStop app to their smartphones or computers. The app offers information on bus routes, GPS tracking of buses and information on delays or changes to routes.

Information is also available on the Wichita Transit website and at wichita.edu/transit.

Bus services and all Wichita Transit bus services come at no additional charge for staff, faculty and students. However, all Shockers must show their Wichita State ID card when they board the bus. Guests and visitors to the Wichita State campus will need to pay to ride the existing routes of 21 and 202, but everyone (including the general public) will be able to ride routes 21A and 202A at no additional charge.

Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Wichita Transit has implemented several policies for the sake of the health and safety of passengers and drivers:

Touchpoint surfaces of all buses are wiped down with a disinfectant after every trip.

Bus interiors are sprayed with a disinfectant after each day as they cycle through routes.

If a driver has a concern, buses will be swapped out immediately.

Passengers are encouraged to social distance by leaving an empty row between them and keeping 6 feet of social distancing between stops.

Riders are asked to avoid using public transformation if they feel ill.

Customers are encouraged to pay fairs with bus passes rather than exchanging cash or change.

Passengers are asked to exit through the rear doors unless a ramp assist is necessary.

Many buses have hand sanitizer stations available for passenger use.

LATEST STORIES: