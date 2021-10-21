Wichita Transit to provide free rides on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides on all traditional bus routes and paratransit service on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2. Free rides are valid for everyone riding to or from polling locations and any other trip during the day.

Riders do not need to provide documentation of voting to receive a ride. Transit buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule with service hours that span the total voting hours of each polling location.

On Election Day 2020, the city said Wichita Transit provided 3,852 rides compared to an average of 2,632, a 46% increase over average daily ridership and the highest ridership day of the year.

Individual polling locations can be found by visiting the Sedgwick County Election Office website. In addition, a free online trip planner, along with bus route and schedule information, is available at wichitatransit.org.

