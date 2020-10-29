Wichita Transit to provide free rides on Election Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides on all traditional bus routes and paratransit service in honor of Election Day, on Tuesday, November 3.

Free rides are valid for everyone riding to or from polling locations as well as any other trip during the day.

Riders do not need to provide documentation of voting to receive a ride. Transit buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule with service hours that span the full voting hours of each polling location.

On Election Day of 2019, Wichita Transit provided 4,770 rides compared to a monthly average of 4,038, a 15% increase over average daily ridership.

Individual polling locations can be found by visiting the Sedgwick County Election Office website at sedgwickcounty.org/elections.

A free online trip planner, along with bus route and schedule information is available at wichitatransit.org.

LATEST STORIES: