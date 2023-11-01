WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Transit will offer free bus rides on all traditional bus routes and paratransit service on Election Day, Nov. 7.

Free rides are valid for everyone riding to or from polling locations and any other trip during the day.

Riders do not need to provide documentation of voting to receive a ride. Transit buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule with service hours that span the full voting hours of each polling location.

Wichita Transit says on Election Day in 2022, 5,343 free rides were provided. It was an 18% gain compared to their daily ridership.

For polling location information, click here. For bus routes and schedule information, click here.

DERBY RIDES

The city of Derby says the Derby Dash will provide free rides to vote at your polling location. Call 788-7433 to schedule.