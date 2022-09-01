WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Colorful foliage and falling leaves are usually associated with the months of October and November, but many in the Wichita area are noticing some trees are already showing that fall season look.

The design manager for the Hillside Nursery said all these pretty fall colors that are beginning to pop up early is because of the drought and not a good sign for many trees in Wichita.

“I know a lot of the trees around my house have been starting to turn orange and I live by a lake so you would think that would help,” said Katrin Bobbin.

Gavin Macy and Katrin Bobbin spent Thursday evening at Riverside Park they said while the leaves are falling it certainly is not fall.

“Just because of this intense heat it doesn’t feel like the seasons are changing it feels more like the season are getting more intense,” said Macy.

John Firshing with Hillside Nursery said the Wichita area had a lot of rain in May and early June which flattened out the soil around the trees, and now the roots are drying out.

“Because we have had drought for the last two and a half months and no rain at all and the ground is cracking and if you dig down to about this far say 6 inches you are going to hit dry soil,” said Firshing.

The dry soil and stressed roots resulting in the leaves falling.

“They are compromised so they are thinking it is time to shut it down because it is so hot and the roots systems on these trees,” said Firshing.

Firshing said in this drought people should be giving their trees about 15 – 20 gallons of water every two weeks.

Macy said his dad tried to keep a garden this summer and lost half of his crop.

“Like, he did everything he could to save most of the plants and it just didn’t work because it is too hot,” said Macy.

Firshing said he believes most of the trees will be able to make it through this drought. They will just look a little more dead than you would expect at this time of year.