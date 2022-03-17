WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — People in Wichita were out in droves in search of their very own pot of gold, or at least, enjoy their beverage of choice. Mainly green beer.

“Well, its got to be the green beer,” said Rod.

“It’s all about bar hopping and green beers and good people,” commented Ashley and Mandy.

For many, St. Patrick’s day is somewhat of a yearly ritual.

“I always, you know, do my crazy socks,” mentioned Tara.

“I just love St. Patty’s day. Green is my favorite color. I always love to celebrate with my friends. Any reason to get out and have fun,” added Ashley and Mandy.

Damian has committed to his tradition for over a decade.

“Every year for this, I dye the beard,” said Damian.

According to him, the green doesn’t wash out for days on end.

“It’s there for a little while. Sometimes I’ve had to shave it. Start over,” he concluded.

Kristi Jones is the owner of O’Malley’s Irish Pub. She’s happy to see people celebrating again.

“The last couple [of] years we’ve impacted due to COVID. I think he’s just ready to get out and have a good time again and just kind of relax and unwind,” said Jones.

The crowd agreed.

“You don’t have like limits on things, masks. You know I feel like it’s the first fun St. Patrick’s,” added Ashley.

Due to the pandemic, the Delano St. Patrick’s day parade was canceled three years in a row, but people hope to see its return next march.