WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita USD 259 said school will be canceled Thursday, Feb. 3 due to anticipated snow accumulation.
The district said the time is needed to assure campuses are cleared and safe for staff and students. All schools and non-attendance centers (AMAC, SSC, IST, Dunbar and ISC) will be closed. It includes all after-school activities and practices.
The only employees expected to report to work are:
- Select employees as designated by the superintendent. Those employees will be contacted directly.
- Snow removal crews, who will be contacted today to confirm their assignments.
- Building custodians.
- Select School Service Center dispatch and road security.
The district plans to return to a normal schedule on Friday and asks that you plan accordingly.