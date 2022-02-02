WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita USD 259 said school will be canceled Thursday, Feb. 3 due to anticipated snow accumulation.

The district said the time is needed to assure campuses are cleared and safe for staff and students. All schools and non-attendance centers (AMAC, SSC, IST, Dunbar and ISC) will be closed. It includes all after-school activities and practices.

The only employees expected to report to work are:

Select employees as designated by the superintendent. Those employees will be contacted directly.

Snow removal crews, who will be contacted today to confirm their assignments.

Building custodians.

Select School Service Center dispatch and road security.

The district plans to return to a normal schedule on Friday and asks that you plan accordingly.