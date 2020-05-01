DA: Wichita used car dealership agrees to pay penalties after investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita used car dealership has agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties after an investigation by the District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says the investigation of American Auto Sales, LLC, 5601 W. Central, began after getting complaints from consumers.

Bennett says American Auto Sales admitted a salesperson was unlicensed. Bennett also alleged the company’s paperwork contained errors that caused confusion.

He says American Auto Sales compensated the buyer and paid $2,500 in civil penalties plus additional court costs and investigative fees.

The district attorney says the company entered into a consent judgment that calls for an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts and cooperation with any future complaints.

