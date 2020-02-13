Wichita used car dealership and owner entered into a consent judgment with the Office of the District Attorney

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita used car dealership and its owner have entered into a consent judgment with the Office of the District Attorney, the Sedgwick County DA’s office said Thursday.

The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Joe’s Used Auto Sales, LLC (formerly Joe’s Salvage) 221 E. 13th St. Wichita after receiving two consumer complaints.

The District Attorney’s Office alleged the defendants sold one of the cars on layaway, which is prohibited, and misrepresented the dealership’s requirements to provide a lien release to the other consumer.

The District Attorney’s Office also found that Defendants were selling cars with safety recalls and not disclosing them. Defendants fully refunded one consumer (for the layaway) and the second consumer received $500.00. The defendants also agreed to pay $15,000.00 in civil penalties along with the necessary court costs and investigative fees.

The consent judgment also calls for an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts and cooperation with any future complaints.

The District Attorney reminds residents to check for recalls at https://www.safercar.gov/vin before purchasing. Repairs and recalls are free and covered by the manufacturer.

Dealerships must follow stringent rules on title paperwork and lien documents. Dealerships selling cars for normal (“merchantable”) use must be in a reasonably safe condition, substantially free of defects that could render them inoperable, and they must perform up to the level reasonably expected of cars of the same age, mileage, and price.

The case was investigated by Kristen Zluticky of the District Attorney’s Office. The consent judgment was signed by Judge Eric Commer and filed Feb. 11, 2020.