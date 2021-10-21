Wichita used car dealership must pay $30,000 after 4 customers complain

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The district attorney’s office says a Wichita used car dealership has agreed to a judgment after four customers complained.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says his office investigated the four separate complaints about Superb Motors, 400 N. West Street, and one of its salespersons, Thomas Griffin, Jr.

The DA’s office alleged that Superb and Griffin, Jr. violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA) in the following ways:

Failing to deliver title within 60 days on two transactions

Failing to disclose an odometer problem and the absence of a catalytic converter on a third

Use of an unlicensed salesperson on a fourth transaction

Failed to provide a Buyer’s Guide to a protected consumer (someone who is disabled, a veteran, a member of the military, or over the age of 60)

Bennett says the dealership and Griffin, Jr. deny violating the KCPA but entered into a consent judgment to settle the matter. A judge approved it Wednesday.

The judgment includes:

$30,000 in civil penalties, plus other costs and expenses

12-month probationary period and cooperation with any future complaints

Checking prior sales to see if buyers were sold vehicles without being told about safety recalls that existed at the time of the sale

The DA says Superb has refunded two buyers a total of more than $7,000. A third buyer will receive more than $6,000 back.

The DA’s office offers this advice when buying a used car:

Get as much information about the vehicle as you can before buying

Consider asking to take the vehicle for an independent inspection before buying

Dealers are required to place Buyers Guides on used vehicles

Visit Consumer.FTC.gov for more information about buying a used car

After the purchase, buyers should get a certificate of title within 60 days. If not, the purchase is “fraudulent and void,” allowing the buyer to get a refund.

To file a complaint against a business, click here or call 316-660-3600.