Wichita used car dealership owner fined after car buyer complains

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The district attorney’s office says the owner of a Wichita used car dealership will have to pay more than $10,000 after a car buyer complained that the owner failed to provide a car title within 60 days.

District Attorney Marc Bennett says the complaint was against Mohammad Lahowk, owner of H & R Auto Sales, 1400 N. Market in Wichita.

The Consumer Protection Division of the DA’s office investigated and claims Lahowk failed to deliver the proper title to a consumer within 60 days of the purchase by failing to sign the title.

After the Consumer Protection Division contacted Lahowk to correct the issue, Bennett says Lahowk agreed to sign the title; however, he also added a lien not previously noted. The DA says Lahowk failed to prove the lien was justified and agreed to sign a release.

According to Bennett, Lahowk denied intentionally violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act but accepted a consent judgment to settle the matter out of court and agreed to pay $10,697.00 in civil penalties, court costs, and fees.

Lahowk will be on a 12-month probationary period with the Consumer Protection Division.