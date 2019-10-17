Wichita uses AARP grant to bridge Wichita’s digital divide by providing access to free WiFi

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is taking steps to make sure all residents have access to the internet by attempting to bridge the digital divide.

Wichita is one of 159 winners of the AARP Community Challenge Grant Program, an initiative that aims to help communities become great places to live for residents of all ages.

The program is intended to help communities make immediate improvements and jump-start long-term progress in support of residents of all ages.

The city will use the money it receives to to buy 20 hot spot devices to be checked out at three neighborhood resource centers.

