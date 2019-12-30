Wichita VA hospital begins process of removing doctor

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – In a story published December 30, 2019, The Associated Press reported that the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Wichita fired a doctor who is under scrutiny for allegedly harming patients during robot-assist surgeries in Missouri.

The story should have made clear that the VA has begun the process of removing the doctor, Christel Wambi-Kiesse, but he remains on the hospital payroll. A spokesman said in a statement that after the VA proposes an employee for removal, the employee has seven business days to respond. The hospital then must make a final removal decision no later than 15 business days from the date the original proposed removal was delivered to the employee.

LATEST STORIES: