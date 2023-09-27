WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita VA Regional Office announced on Wednesday that they have relocated their office to the second floor of the Ruffin Building at 9111 E. Douglas, Suite 200.

On Oct. 2, veterans will be able to make in-person appointments with VA Regional Office Staff and to visit with various Veteran Service Officer organizations.

If you want to file a claim for benefits or ask a question, you are asked to visit the office at their new location or use the Visitor Engagement and Report Application (VERA) by clicking here for the website.