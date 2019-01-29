Wichita veteran's story is being shared through art Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Michigan couple is on a road trip of a lifetime.

They're giving back to those who have given up so much for us.

Their project, to benefit veterans, has landed them in the Wichita.

Nothing is perfect in friendship or in art.

"The imperfection makes it perfect," said Rev. Dave Fulton, a chaplain at the Robert Dole VA.

But the point of the art isn't about perfection. It's about sharing Fulton's experiences.

"I went to Afghanistan and Iraq in 2006," said Fulton. "And, I remember sitting outside the chapel in Afghanistan."

That's why Fulton and graphic designer Kristyn Smith became friends.

"The biggest part is the mantra, make peace with your mission," said Smith, as she described a t-shirt design she made telling Fulton's story.

"He had so many amazing stories with great imagery, just like automatically built into it," she said.

Fulton, who was a chaplain in the military, is one of 50 veterans whose stories are being digitally uncovered.

"This conversation that we had was helpful in enabling me to fulfill my thought about this being a mission, a way to communicate to the community what it is that veterans do," he said.

It's a project put on by Kendra Clapp Olguin and her husband Tyler Way through their non-profit {HAS HEART}.

"One of the things we really want to convey with this project is the diversity of the military community, and I guess, what it means to serve this country," said Clapp Olguin.

It's helping veterans like Fulton, and hopefully many more.

"And maybe, that's the way, is people working together on collaboration," said Fulton.



One veteran in every state will have a t-shirt and patch designed that shares a part of his or her story.

25 percent of the proceeds from each design will go back to the veteran.

If you're interested in purchasing one of the shirts or patches, you can go to the HAS HEART website.

