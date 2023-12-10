WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A veteran in Wichita was surprised with a new car at the Wichita State University basketball game Saturday evening.

Retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Mia Lett-Hall was brought down to the court with her family during the first half of the game to be recognized for her service. That is when she was surprised by the Military Warriors Support Foundation and the Hometown Chevy Dealers with a free Chevrolet Equinox.

According to Laughlin Constable Public Relations, Master Sergeant Lett joined the United States Air Force in 1997. Over the next 21 years, she honorably served with assignments in Kansas, Mississippi, Texas, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Iceland, and Afghanistan.

In 2015 she was injured while serving in Afghanistan and retired from the military in 2018.