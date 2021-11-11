Wichita Veterans Memorial Park will hold program in honor of Veterans Day; several city facilities closed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Veterans Memorial Park will hold its annual Veterans Day program at 11 a.m.

The park walkway will be lined with flags and the program will include a keynote speaker, presentation of colors, National Anthem, playing of Taps, a rifle salute and recognition of the veterans present along with their branch of service.

The program is expected to last 30 to 45 minutes; seating will be limited, so bring your own lawn chair.

In observance of the day, City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours:

Closed Thursday, Nov. 11: City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park & Recreation centers, Century II administrative offices, Wichita TIX box office, Botanica, Wichita Art Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office and WATER Center.

There will be no Wichita Transit or Paratransit service on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Special Hours:

CityArts will be open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 11;

Cowtown will be open regular hours on Thursday, Nov 11;

O.J. Watson Park will be open regular hours on Thursday, Nov 11;

Golf Wichita Courses will be open regular hours on Thursday, Nov 11;

Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center will be open regular hours on Thursday, Nov 11;

Mid America All Indian Museum will be open regular hours on Thursday, Nov 11;

The Animal Shelter will be open regular hours on Thursday, Nov 11;

Brooks Landfill will be open regular hours on Thursday, Nov 11.

OTHER EVENTS

The Sedgwick County Zoo is offering complimentary zoo admission to all military personnel and their immediate families. To receive free admission, visitors must show a military or veteran ID, discharge papers, or other official identification. Families of deployed military personnel must show an active duty ID.

The Kansas Aviation Museum located at 3350 S. George Washington Boulevard is offering free admission. Bring a military ID.

De’Ville’s Barber Shop at 2243 S. Meridian will be giving free haircuts to veterans.