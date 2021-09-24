Wichita Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff returns to Douglas and St. Francis Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wagonmasters chili cookoff returns to Douglas and St. Francis on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to be canceled.

Ticket sales for the event will kick off at 9 a.m. on site. Tickets for tasting kits are $5 per person and can be purchased at any tasting kit booth. Chili tasting begins at noon.

The Wagonmasters request that people leave their furbabies at home for the event.

The cookoff has been a Wichita tradition for over 30 years.