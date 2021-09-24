Wichita Wagonmasters Downtown Chili Cookoff returns to Douglas and St. Francis Saturday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wagonmasters_chili_cookoff_this_weekend_0_20180919174618

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wagonmasters chili cookoff returns to Douglas and St. Francis on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to be canceled.

Ticket sales for the event will kick off at 9 a.m. on site. Tickets for tasting kits are $5 per person and can be purchased at any tasting kit booth. Chili tasting begins at noon.

The Wagonmasters request that people leave their furbabies at home for the event.

The cookoff has been a Wichita tradition for over 30 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories