WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wagonmasters will be hosting what they are calling “the biggest St. Patrick’s Day event in town.”

They are also saying it will raise a lot of money for charity.

The Wagon O’Masters Paddy Party will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Naftzger Park, 601 E. Douglas Ave, and the surrounding areas.

The event will be filled with food and entertainment.

There will be a blarney beer garden with beer and libations. Gaelic Grill will be serving burgers, brats and dogs.

DJ Carbon and The Sassanachs will be offering live music. Ceremonial bagpipes will start the event.

There will be a beard competition, a 50/50 raffle, games and more.

The event will be free and open to the public.