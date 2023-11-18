WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wagonmasters are hosting the 2023 Gary R. Sawyer Thanksgiving Smoke next week.

The event runs on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wagonmaster Barn in Cowtown. Wagonmasters said in a news release it will be providing 14 to 16 pound smoked turkeys donated by Cargill with the sides and fixings donated by Jimmie’s Diner.

Wagonmasters said it hopes to feed 220 families in need in the Wichita area, identified by The Honore Adversis Foundation and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 inclusive of families associated with the Ronald McDonald House, Heroes Academy, and Family Promise of Greater Wichita.

After the food is prepared, The Honore Adversis Foundation will deliver the meals along with members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5.

“All of this was made possible by the generous donations of our long-standing partners The Honore Adversis Foundation, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, Cargill, Jimmies Diner, Arctic Glacier, in addition to Premiere Sponsor Cox Communications, along with KanPak, Golden State Foods and Scheels working with other sponsors and volunteers,” The release says.

Security 1st Title, Seeders Inc., Sheetmetal Union Local 29, Maximum Outdoor Equipment, Walton’s Inc., Call IT, J&B Hot Dog Stand, Station 8 BBQ, Lil Garvey BBQ, Scott Casebolt, Brett Ballard, and the Wichita Wagonmasters will be the cooking teams.