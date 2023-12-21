WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A west Wichita Walmart surprised two of its shoppers on Thursday by paying the bill for their groceries.

“We are going to pay for your entire shopping cart today,” said Tati, the store manager at the Walmart located at 6110 W. Kellogg Dr.

Walmart says they planned the surprise to allow the customers to focus on what really matters this holiday season – spending time with loved ones.

The surprise allowed two customers to save $362.

“Technically, I was kinda like surprised. I never knew this would actually happen one day,” said Zoe De La Rosa.

De La Rosa and her mom were shopping for ingredients to make tamales, a Mexican tradition for Christmas, when they were surprised.